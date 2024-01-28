PBBM says Bagong Pilipinas rally aim is progress, not petty politics

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected accusations of "petty politicking" and declared Bagong Pilipinas not a partisan plan but a national masterclass for genuine progress.

In his speech at the Bagong Pilipinas Kick-off Rally on Sunday, Marcos said that Bagong Pilipinas is not just a political slogan but a comprehensive plan for genuine development benefiting all Filipinos.

Marcos also urged the Filipinos to embrace bold thinking and collective action to achieve national transformation.

"It is time for bold thinking accompanied by the strong will to execute it. The people's mandate should be devoted to achieving the grand, not wasted on the petty," Marcos said.

"(Bagong Pilipinas) serves no narrow political interests. It is a set of ideals that all of us, regardless of political affiliation, religion, or wealth, can coalesce around," he added.

Marcos addressed his remarks to government officials and citizens, calling for a renewed perspective and commitment to national transformation.

He emphasized that Bagong Pilipinas encompasses personal, economic, governance, and social reforms, going beyond the current administration's term.

Addressing concerns about hidden agendas, Marcos dismissed comparisons to a "Trojan horse," stating, "Bagong Pilipinas conceals no agenda. It is a program driven by many workhorses driven by the love of country."

However, the President acknowledged that this sweeping vision requires hard work and collective effort. "It will not automatically come to fruition," he warned. "Such is not the assigned task of government alone, but it is the duty of every Filipino."

Marcos pledged that the government will lead by example, bearing its share of the burden and avoiding demanding sacrifices it is not willing to make itself.

Addressing government employees directly, Marcos issued a series of directives aimed at tackling widespread public concerns about bureaucracy, corruption, and arrogance within government ranks.

Marcos Jr. emphasized the need for speed and responsiveness, declaring that "laziness and slowness have no place in the government."

"Services must be fast, projects must be completed on time, deadlines must be met as scheduled, distress calls must be responded to without delay," Marcos added.

The President called for a red tape-free environment, urging government agencies to streamline processes and reduce complexity.

Marcos also addressed the issue of corruption head-on, stating that "dishonesty and corruption are not allowed."

He emphasized transparency and accountability in the allocation and use of public funds, vowing to eliminate waste and ensure that every peso is used for the benefit of the people.

"So let me reiterate this: feedback is essential to government," he said. "Without it, mistakes cannot be corrected, bad behavior cannot be sanctioned, best practices cannot be learned, and good deeds cannot be commended."

Davao City Mayor tells Marcos to resign

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte told Marcos to resign from his post as President if he did not have love and aspirations for the Philippines.

During the leaders' forum in Davao City, Vice President Sara Duterte's younger brother slammed Marcos for allowing problems like the discord within his administration to persist under his direction.

"Mr. President, if you don't have love and aspirations for your country, resign," the mayor said.

He also accused Marcos of being lazy and having no compassion for the Filipinos, saying that the Chief Executive "has not done anything to fix things" for more than a year now.

"If you are holding a position in government and then you prioritize, and then your love for self comes first, this is exactly what will happen," Duterte added.

As both sides hold show-of-force events on Sunday, the younger Duterte's sharp criticism is the most recent development in the ongoing conflict between the Marcos-Duterte camp and the UniTeam.

At the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, the Marcos administration kicked off the "Bagong Pilipinas (new Philippines)" movement. The event's stated goal is to "ignite hope and inspire participation in building a better Philippines through collective action."

Meanwhile, proponents of the Duterte family are organizing a multi-sectoral prayer event in Davao City called "One Nation, One Opposition" in an effort to denounce current attempts to amend the Philippine Constitution.