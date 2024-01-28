Parents’ pride, Grace’s triumph

Grace Vera Cruz’s journey to becoming Grab Philippines’ country manager is a testament to resilience, hard work and a passion for making a difference.

Raised by a “tiger mom” and a value-driven father, Vera Cruz’s upbringing instilled in her the tenacity and dedication that now serve her well in leading one of the country’s biggest tech companies.

As they say, Grace is not born with a silver spoon but with a silver lining. Despite not having a privileged upbringing, Vera Cruz’s innate intelligence and guidance from her parents propelled her to the prestigious University of the Philippines-Diliman, where she studied Business Economics.

Her early career saw her navigating diverse roles at Pilipinas Shell, McKinsey & Co., and CLSA Exchange Capital, honing her business acumen and leadership skills.

It was his father, then a sponsor of a wedding, who introduced her daughter Grace to a Shell executive saying “My daughter is very good, you should hire her” — making her fully engrossed in the corporate empire.

“I enjoyed my time there and I learned a lot, dealing with entrepreneurs. The training was so hard there and they even made me a cashier back then as they make you do anything in a gas station,” Vera Cruz told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Vera Cruz’s father’s encounter with a grateful Grab rider, acknowledging her impact on countless lives, encapsulates the pride she brings to her family and country.

“My Father has been very proud of me, especially when someone approached him once and told him ‘So your daughter is Grab country manager. Grab has helped me a lot. Thanks to her.’” Maybe he is proud of me because Grab helped a lot of people. No one would imagine, even myself, that I would lead such a big company. But I am thankful to my team for guiding me to have the focus. Indeed, the pride comes from the fact that we can help a lot of our countrymen,” Vera Cruz told the DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview.

Today, Grab Philippines serves over 100 cities, providing food delivery to thousands of merchants and customers, and employing roughly 40,000 drivers, 30,000 of whom operate in Metro Manila.

Shaped by her parents’ contrasting personalities, Vera Cruz embodies both strength and compassion. Her mother’s “tough love” instilled in her discipline and drive, while her father’s emphasis on values guided her leadership.

“The greatest lesson my mom taught me is to have the tenacity to achieve goals, also humility. As for my dad, I admire him for instilling the importance of values in all we do. For him, values are important. I remember him saying ‘When you put your name in the paper for an exam, it’s your name on it so make sure to do your best. It has been a burden for me until now and I cannot just let it go,” she said.

The opportunity to fulfill her childhood dream of studying abroad at London Business School further exemplifies her ability to overcome challenges and seize opportunities.

During her stint at Pilipinas Shell as regional manager, Vera Cruz enrolled in an international school despite her mom’s protest since she will be away from home for too long.

“When I worked in an investment bank, I learned about the London Business School, where I enrolled and studied for two years. Studying abroad has been my dream. But my mom did not allow me back then because I’m a girl and the eldest of my siblings. But when I thought it was the right time, then I grabbed the opportunity,” she said.

Vera Cruz completed her master’s in business administration or MBA with a specialization in finance at the premiere business school.

Balancing boardroom, playtime

As a mother of two, Vera Cruz prioritizes finding balance between her demanding role at Grab and her family life. Despite the challenges, she ensures her sons receive the best education, believing it to be the most valuable inheritance she can give them. Her own disciplinarian approach, like her mother’s, stems from a place of love and a desire to raise well-rounded individuals.

Vera Cruz assumed leadership in October 2020, amidst the pandemic’s uncertainty. The job, offered directly by Grab headquarters in Singapore, resonated with her desire to contribute to the nation’s progress. “Love for the country” serves as a driving force, and she believes being in Grab allows her to express this patriotism while balancing motherhood.

Asked if she loved the post as Grab Philippines country manager, she did not think twice about saying yes.

“It’s a very good intercession as we have this very special component in making a difference in the country. During my college years in UP, that was important to me — to be more nationalistic in a way. Love for the country is what is important to us, and this is the way I do it for now,” she related.

Vera Cruz added: “I think being in Grab, you have to be a little nationalistic because a lot of the things we do are outward-driven, aside from the reflection you have to do in making decisions. Most importantly, the job even allows me to be a good mom even when I am busy.”

Advocating inclusive growth, Vera Cruz’s leadership priorities revolve around empowering individuals and fostering an ecosystem of shared success. Initiatives like Grab Merchant Masterclass equip micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs, with digital skills, and GrabAcademy offers free online learning for drivers and merchants. GrabScholar further emphasizes education through scholarships and career acceleration programs.

“We want to equip our driver partners with other skills aligned to their interests that allow them to live their best lives. Grab Merchant Masterclass is a capacity-building program geared at enhancing the digital prowess of MSMEs across various dimensions of their enterprise,” Vera Cruz said.

“We also have our regular training for driver-partners, particularly on road safety and passenger handling. Lastly, we have GrabAcademy, which is integrated into the driver and merchant apps. This online learning platform offers exclusive and free access to a wide range of educational programs, covering topics like road safety and computer basics,” she indicated.

“For individuals, this can mean becoming a driver-partner or a delivery-partner. For businesses, especially our local MSMEs, it’s about providing a platform to help them reach a broader consumer base, and coupling that with solutions and programs that help them earn equitably and secure their long-term success on our platform. We will continue to double down on this with an emphasis on new services and new cities outside Metro Manila,” Vera Cruz enthused.

Empowerment, diversity

Recognizing the crucial role women play in society, Grab Philippines actively supports female entrepreneurs and advocates for gender equality. Safety campaigns and features within the driver app specifically cater to women drivers. Diversity is embraced as a core strategy, and communities like Pride at Grab and Parents at Grab foster inclusivity and belonging for all employees.

“Economic empowerment isn’t just about providing a source of income; it’s about creating an ecosystem where individuals can realize their potential, grow, and contribute back to society,” Vera Cruz shared his philosophy.

Navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the industry, Vera Cruz acknowledged past challenges like regulatory frameworks, balancing costs and service quality, and educating the public about the superapp concept. The pandemic necessitated swift adaptation, with delivery services scaling up while ensuring safety for all stakeholders.

“Grab aims to create more inclusive opportunities, support women entrepreneurs, and advocate for gender equality in the workplace and beyond. Under GrabAsenso, we have a robust Women Empowerment campaign that is geared towards making the Grab driver fleet more inclusive. Among the key steps taken is the activation of safety and awareness campaigns for women drivers, complemented by safety features on the driver app,” Vera Cruz pointed out.

Looking ahead, sustainability and collaboration are key. Vera Cruz envisions a future where Grab’s ecosystem thrives, with improved driver productivity, merchant growth, and wider access to digital and financial services. Deepening collaboration with the government towards a sustainable and equitable future for the Philippines remains a crucial priority.

Vera Cruz’s story is one of determination, unwavering family values, and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on the lives of Filipinos.

As she steers Grab Philippines forward, her leadership style, characterized by both strength and compassion, promises to pave the way for a future of shared prosperity and inclusivity.