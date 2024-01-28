Over 2K cops deployed for ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ launch

The Manila Police District on Sunday announced that it has deployed at least 2,000 personnel to provide security for the Bagong Pilipinas campaign at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

MPD director Brig. Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay said that his personnel has secured the event which drew thousands of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s supporters but also caused heavy traffic to roads leading to the grandstand.

Ibay said that they had closed Roxas Boulevard to P. Burgos Avenue including M. Kalaw on both sides from Roxas Boulevard to Taft Avenue.

To recall, the Philippine National Police has also launched the Bagong Pilipinas campaign last Wednesday at Camp Crame, Quezon City, with PNP chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. urging members of the force to ditch any divisiveness among the ranks.

“Let us work together towards a common goal. A vibrant, progressive and just Bagong Pilipinas for every Filipino people,” Acorda said.

He added that the PNP’s launch of the Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally symbolizes their commitment to accountable and dependable governance towards a transformed nation as the President has already has set the stage for a profound transformation in all sectors of society and government.

Previously, the President has stressed the Filipinos’ role in attaining the “Bagong Pilipinas” campaign of the administration to usher the country towards change and development.

Marcos said one of the best steps toward a New Philippines is individual and community involvement, stressing that it could only be achieved with the Filipino people’s participation.

In July last year, Malacañang issued a memorandum, ordering the adoption of the administration’s “Bagong Pilipinas” brand of governance and leadership campaign which calls for a deep and fundamental transformation in all sectors of society and government and fosters the government’s commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery.