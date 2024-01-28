LATEST

Open defecation

LOOK: Many underprivileged Filipinos continue to defecate openly because the majority of them live on stilts with no or inadequate toilet facilities. Some of them can be seen here among people living on stilts in Baseco Compound, Manila, making a call to nature along the coastline of Manila Bay on Sunday, 27 January 2024. In 2020, the DOH identified open defecation as a national health and public concern. At that time, 10 million people in the country lacked access to proper sanitation and toilets, with 25% of households requiring assistance with sanitation facilities. | via KING RODRIGUEZ