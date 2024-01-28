New health, wellness and beauty destinations

Watsons, the leading health, wellness and beauty retailer, remains dedicated to pioneering innovative ideas that elevate customer experiences within its stores.
In line with its mission, it recently opened new stores in Power Plant Mall as part of its expansion aims to offer customers an enhanced and immersive shopping experience.
Residents near Power Plant can indulge in the complete Online plus Offline (O+O) shopping experience of the mall’s new Watsons store. Customers can engage with Watsons’ knowledgeable and experienced pharmacists, explore a vast array of health and beauty products from both local and international brands, and seamlessly transition between in-store and online purchases through the Watsons App.
The new Watsons in Greenbelt 5 likewise provides a haven for wellness enthusiasts with a great selection of sustainable health and beauty products.
Both stores showcase a premium selection of the latest brands in skin, cosmetics, health and wellness including Clinique, VMV Hypoallergenics, Round Lab, Basicare, Banila Co, Beauty of Joseon, BYS, W.Dressroom, Y.O.U, Clio, CosRx, DrJart+, Deoproce, Innisfree, Issy, Kaine, Laneige, Manic Panic, Maybelline, O.Two.O, Peripera, Some by Mi, Origins, Puritan’s Pride, Bioderma, Dr. Teal’s and Goli.
The Power Plant Mall and Greenbelt stores complement this diverse selection by featuring pharmacies with an extensive range of health and wellness products. Manned by well-trained pharmacists, these pharmacies go beyond dispensing by guiding customers on their prescriptions’ proper dosage, timing and administration of medicines. They also offer recommendations for generic alternatives to prescription medicines.
Watsons Power Plant Mall and Greenbelt 5 stores also provide an enhanced shopping experience through innovative features such as self-checkout counters, ensuring a faster and more efficient shopping journey for customers.
The O+O model, meanwhile, enables online shopping through the Watson app or website. With the Click & Collect service, shoppers can conveniently order online and get their purchases in-store within 30 minutes.
Alternatively, they can also opt for the Express Delivery Service for guaranteed doorstep delivery within three hours.
Watsons’ integration of its e-commerce platforms ensures an expansive product selection, allowing customers to access a broad and diverse selection of products with just a few clicks for delivery or store pickup.