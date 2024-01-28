New health, wellness and beauty destinations

Watsons, the leading health, wellness and beauty retailer, remains dedicated to pioneering innovative ideas that elevate customer experiences within its stores.

In line with its mission, it recently opened new stores in Power Plant Mall as part of its expansion aims to offer customers an enhanced and immersive shopping experience.

Residents near Power Plant can indulge in the complete Online plus Offline (O+O) shopping experience of the mall’s new Watsons store. Customers can engage with Watsons’ knowledgeable and experienced pharmacists, explore a vast array of health and beauty products from both local and international brands, and seamlessly transition between in-store and online purchases through the Watsons App.