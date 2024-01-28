Marcos: Bagong Pinas not a Trojan Horse

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected accusations of “petty politicking” and declared Bagong Pilipinas is not a partisan plan but a national masterclass for genuine progress.
Addressing an estimated crowd of 400,000 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila during the Bagong Pilipinas Kick-off Rally Sunday, Marcos said the movement is not political sloganeering as it involves a genuine development plan.
Bagong Pilipinas had been derided by critics of the Marcos administration as a reinvention of the “Bagong Lipunan” movement of his late father and namesake, allegedly to perpetuate his family’s hold onto power.
The rally comes as the Marcos administration is buffeted by criticisms against moves to amend the Constitution said to be coming from the President’s cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
While the House maintained that economic provisions of the so-called 1987 Cory Constitution serve as stumbling blocks to progress, some in the opposition claimed it may actually be intended for term extension.
Wearing working clothes — jeans and a white T-shirt — Marcos also urged Filipinos to embrace bold thinking and collective action to achieve national transformation.
“It is time for bold thinking accompanied by the strong will to execute it. The people’s mandate should be devoted to achieving the grand, not wasted on the petty,” Marcos said.
“(Bagong Pilipinas) serves no narrow political interests. It is a set of ideals that all of us, regardless of political affiliation, religion, or wealth, can coalesce around,” he added.
Marcos addressed his remarks to government officials and citizens, calling for a renewed perspective and commitment to national transformation.
He emphasized that Bagong Pilipinas encompasses personal, economic, governance, and social reforms, going beyond the current administration’s term of office,
He dismissed comparisons to a “Trojan horse,” stating, “Bagong Pilipinas conceals no agenda. It is a program driven by many workhorses driven by the love of country.”
The Trojan Horse was a gift by the Greeks to the Trojans. It was where Greek soldiers hid to open Troy’s gates leading to its conquest.
In computing, a Trojan Horse is a malware disguised as a legitimate program that once opened performs malicious activities.
Earlier, Romualdez said Bagong Pilipinas is all about unity and Filipinos moving forward together.
“It will not automatically come to fruition,” Marcos warned. “Such is not the assigned task of government alone, but it is the duty of every Filipino.”
Marcos pledged that the government will lead by example, bearing its share of the burden and avoiding demanding sacrifices it is not willing to make itself.
Addressing government employees directly, Marcos issued a series of directives aimed at tackling widespread public concerns about bureaucracy, corruption, and arrogance within government ranks.
Marcos emphasized the need for speed and responsiveness, declaring that “laziness and slowness have no place in the government.”
“Services must be fast, projects must be completed on time, deadlines must be met as scheduled, distress calls must be responded to without delay,” Marcos added.
The President called for a red tape-free environment, urging government agencies to streamline processes and reduce complexity.
Marcos also addressed the issue of corruption head-on, stating that “dishonesty and corruption are not allowed.”
He emphasized transparency and accountability in the allocation and use of public funds, vowing to eliminate waste and ensure that every peso is used for the benefit of the people.
“So let me reiterate this: Feedback is essential to government,” he said. “Without it, mistakes cannot be corrected, bad behavior cannot be sanctioned, best practices cannot be learned, and good deeds cannot be commended.”