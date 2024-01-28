Marcos: Bagong Pinas not a Trojan Horse

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected accusations of “petty politicking” and declared Bagong Pilipinas is not a partisan plan but a national masterclass for genuine progress.

Addressing an estimated crowd of 400,000 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila during the Bagong Pilipinas Kick-off Rally Sunday, Marcos said the movement is not political sloganeering as it involves a genuine development plan.

Bagong Pilipinas had been derided by critics of the Marcos administration as a reinvention of the “Bagong Lipunan” movement of his late father and namesake, allegedly to perpetuate his family’s hold onto power.