Manila LGU offers free skills training

The local government of Manila is offering free training programs that can help residents gain employment or start their own businesses through its Manila Manpower Development Center.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna disclosed on Sunday that the program is aimed at developing industry-skilled workers or entrepreneurs through skills training and related services, preferably for economically-disadvantaged families residing in Manila.

“We hope to achieve socio-economic improvement among individuals and/or families through gainful employment,” Lacuna said.

Applicants can go to the MMDC Office located on A. Villegas Street and bring a barangay clearance, vaccine card, valid ID and 1x1 picture.

The training courses being offered free of charge are for the following: barista, baking, bread and pastry, cookery, cooking and food processing, beauty care — skin and nail care — digital printing, food and beverage services, garments trade, hairdressing, housekeeping, hilot wellness, massage therapy and unisex haircutting.

Additionally, there are also demonstrations on alcohol making, bag making, candle making, dishwashing liquid soap making, fabric softener making, glycerin herbal soap, hand soap making, hand and body liquid soap, liquid cleaner, curtain making, massage oil making, perfume making, powder detergent making, vapor rub making and meat processing.

The local government said that those who availed of the free trainings reached 499 for the last quarter of 2023 alone, with some taking double courses and those who finished the courses were given certificates of completion.