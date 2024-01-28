Landco’s sustainable dev’t of resort estates wins 6 awards

Landco Pacific Corporation won six highly-coveted awards in 2023 for corporate excellence in premium and leisure real estate development, specifically for its premium BeachTowns communities.

Landco was named Asia’s Best Performing Company in the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur; Best Leisure Real Estate (Resort Estate) Developer of The Year in the 2023 Global Economic Awards in Dubai; 2023 Real Estate Asia awardee at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore; Best Luxury Leisure Projects Developer in the 2023 Global Business Outlook Awards at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai; and Most Sustainable Developer and Best Real Estate Developer in the 2023 International Investment Awards in London.

Anchored on its strengthened positioning as a Metro Pacific Investments Corporation subsidiary helmed by chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, Landco was recognized for raising the bar for premium resort living.

“We are thrilled and honored with the international accolades for Landco in the past year. These awards reaffirm our thrust to build premium and sustainable developments that have worth in the world and people’s lives. This motivates us to continue our trailblazing efforts in developing premium and leisure communities that create positive environmental and social impacts,” said Landco Pacific Corporation president and CEO Erickson Y. Manzano.

Landco’s six awards follow the Silver Award received by Landco BeachTowns CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) for Outstanding Development in Luzon–Masterplan in the 2023 Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards by the Philippine chapter of the International Real Estate Federation, dubbed as the “Oscars of Real Estate,” which recognizes properties that best embody excellence in all real estate disciplines.

Situated in key leisure and tourist destinations in the country, Landco’s BeachTowns offers master-planned and mixed-use communities with unique and sought-after resort amenities and sustainable features. These developments ensure the realization of the evolving dreams of modern Filipino families and at the same time promote tourism and champion sustainability.

Creating long-term sustainable value for its developments of BeachTowns in Batangas, the 15-hectare CaSoBe and 23-hectare Club Laiya are both LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-registered with double-piping system for water recycling measures — the first in the Resort Estates, along with The Spinnaker, the beachfront condominium set to rise as an architectural landmark that resembles the headsail of a yacht at Club Laiya.

Permeable and scenic tree-lined walkways and bike lanes in these resort estates help reduce the carbon footprint.

Millennial Resorts, the hospitality arm of Landco at the BeachTowns, also achieved the very first EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Certification for resort hospitality in the country, with its sustainable accommodation of Crusoe Cabins at CaSoBe. The EDGE Certification was awarded by the Philippine Green Building Initiative Inc., which recognized Crusoe Cabins for its eco-efficient design that resulted in a reduction of 34 percent in energy, 57 percent in water and 65 percent in embodied energy in materials compared to the local base case.

Complementing environmental sustainability, Landco also implements long-term corporate social responsibility program with the Adopt-a-Scholar program in partnership with Batangas State University and local public high schools.

Landco’s other CSR initiatives involve its staff’s participation in planting mangrove saplings, releasing turtle hatchlings, supporting local fisherfolk and driving job creation, with about 70 percent of Millennial Resorts staff coming from the local community.