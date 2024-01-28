Kylie Padilla’s new BF a tattoo artist

Kylie Padilla seems proud of her new boyfriend, a tattoo artist named Jinno John Simon.
The two were spotted together while shopping, and the videos on Tiktok became viral recently.
In another viral video, celebrity coach Francis Simon shared a snippet of his banter with Padilla where he got to ask who the actress was with while shopping.
“Meron akong itatanong. Nagkakagulo ang lahat, nagtatalo sila eh. Sino ba ‘yung kasama mo sa mall, ‘yung nakaputi, ‘yung long hair?” he asked.
“Ay, ‘yun ba? ‘Yun ‘yung nagpapasaya sa puso ko. ‘Yun ‘yon,” Padilla said.
Yun na!
The celebrity coach is reportedly the brother of Padilla’s current boyfriend.
Padilla’s public display of her new boyfriend is welcome news to her fans, many of whom said she deserved happiness after her separation from Aljur Abrenica.
Why Maricel Laxa was initially lukewarm to son Donny entering showbiz
Veteran actress Maricel Laxa was initially against her son Donny Pangilinan getting into showbiz.
In an online interview, Laxa was asked if parents should have a say in the career choice of their children.
“Ang nangyari kasi, gustong mag-artista ni Donny, sabi ko hindi puwede. Hanggang sinabi ko sa kanya, ‘sige kung gusto mo talaga gawin ‘yan, hindi kita susuportahan. Hindi kita ipapakilala kahit kanino. Kailangang mahanap ka (What happened was, Donny wanted to try acting, I said no. Until I told him, ‘okay, if you really want to do it, I will not support you. I will not introduce you to anybody. You have to be found),” Laxa said.
“I think, kung may say ba ang mga magulang, kung nakatira pa sa aming bahay, may say kami. Pero there will come a time na kailangang gumawa sila ng mga choices at ‘yung choice na iyon ay ipaglalaban nila (So on whether parents have a say, if their children are still staying in the house, we have a say. But there will come a time when they will make their own choices that they will fight for),” she added.
Now, however, Laxa is all-out supportive of her son, who is currently starring in the movie Good Game and headlines the TV series Can’t Buy Me Love with Belle Mariano.
Daniel Padilla to stay a Kapamilya
Don’t count Daniel Padilla out. He’s still very much in the running.
According to ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe, Padilla will stay a Kapamilya. “He is scheduled to sign his network contract renewal next month with ABS-CBN and will still remain with Star Magic,” he announced in an online post.
“This is contrary to rumors circulating that the actor is allegedly leaving Star Magic, is looking for a new talent agency and Star Magic is allegedly not renewing him as their talent. Star Magic says Daniel will remain with the talent management agency,” he added.
Padilla’s fans were, of course, ecstatic.
“You have talent. Don’t stop because of that one mistake that’s part of life. Just keep on going,” said one commenter.
“God bless you, Daniel Padilla. Prove them wrong,” said another.