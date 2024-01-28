Kylie Padilla’s new BF a tattoo artist

Why Maricel Laxa was initially lukewarm to son Donny entering showbiz

Veteran actress Maricel Laxa was initially against her son Donny Pangilinan getting into showbiz.

In an online interview, Laxa was asked if parents should have a say in the career choice of their children.

“Ang nangyari kasi, gustong mag-artista ni Donny, sabi ko hindi puwede. Hanggang sinabi ko sa kanya, ‘sige kung gusto mo talaga gawin ‘yan, hindi kita susuportahan. Hindi kita ipapakilala kahit kanino. Kailangang mahanap ka (What happened was, Donny wanted to try acting, I said no. Until I told him, ‘okay, if you really want to do it, I will not support you. I will not introduce you to anybody. You have to be found),” Laxa said.

“I think, kung may say ba ang mga magulang, kung nakatira pa sa aming bahay, may say kami. Pero there will come a time na kailangang gumawa sila ng mga choices at ‘yung choice na iyon ay ipaglalaban nila (So on whether parents have a say, if their children are still staying in the house, we have a say. But there will come a time when they will make their own choices that they will fight for),” she added.

Now, however, Laxa is all-out supportive of her son, who is currently starring in the movie Good Game and headlines the TV series Can’t Buy Me Love with Belle Mariano.