John Bryan Diamante: The newbie film producer is a jack of all trades

In the recently concluded 49th Metro Manila Film Festival, the horror flick Mallari, starring Piolo Pascual, won big both in the box-office race and the awards derby, and scored a distribution deal with global media giant Warner Bros.

Mallari emerged as the second top earner in the MMFF, just behind the Dingdong Dantes-Marian Rivera blockbuster, Rewind, which is now recognized as the highest grossing Filipino movie of all time. Mallari also bagged four awards: 3rd Best Picture for Mentorque Productions, Best Supporting Actor for JC Santos, Best Visual Effects for Gaspar Mangarin and Best Musical Score for Von de Guzman.

What’s even more impressive about Mallari is its producer, John Bryan Diamante, who owns and leads a group of investors in the newbie film outfit Mentorque Productions. At 36, the Legal Management graduate has succeeded in various endeavors before making an indelible mark in the movie industry.

“I’m enterprising,” Diamante tells DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview. That’s why he dabbled in several businesses while working for a long time as a political affairs officer of Vilma Santos, when the actress held successive posts in Batangas as mayor, governor and congresswoman. Those businesses included a gasoline station, an events company, a talent management agency and now, a film production outfit.

Through Mentorque Productions, he gets to pursue his passion for filmmaking, thus admitting, “Bata pa lang talaga ako, gusto ko nang gumawa ng pelikula (When I was really young, I already wanted to make a movie).” So far, he has produced six movies, namely Tahan; Influencer; Fall Guy; My Father, Myself; Sa Kanto ng Langit at Lupa (unreleased); and Mallari.

“Naniniwala ako na malaki ang epekto ng pelikula sa kultura natin bilang Pilipino (I believe that filmmaking has a big effect in our culture as Filipino people),” he points out. He also gives credit to the inspiration and support he got from his boss, who’s also known as the Star for All Seasons, along with Santos’ husband, former Senator Ralph Recto.

Diamante says of the Santos-Recto family: “Actually, lumaki ako sa kanila. Marami po akong natutunan sa kanila, lalo na pag dating sa trabaho, sa professionalism. Lahat ng kuwento tungkol sa paggawa ng pelikula, narinig ko sa boss ko. Lahat ng experiences n’ya (I grew up with them. I learned a lot from them, especially when it comes to work, about professionalism. All the stories about filmmaking, I heard from my boss, all her experiences.) She’s fond of sharing those stories.”

Never-ending learning

With the success of Mallari, more movies are set to be produced by Diamante’s production company. But he makes it clear that he won’t just stick to filmmaking. In fact, he remains in the Board of Regent in Batangas State University, along with his other responsibilities.

“Kung ano lang ang mapunta sa akin (Whatever comes to me), I make sure na I do things right, ’tapos maayos s’ya (then it’s done well),” the jack of all trades says. “Kaya lang ako napunta sa pelikula (Why I ended up in the movies) is because it fascinates me. But there are other responsibilities.”

As a boss, this is how Diamante describes his way of running a business: “I make sure that una (first), you take care of your people. Then you take care of your customers. I always see to it na alam ko ang (I know the) experience ng aking (of my) customer, kung sino ang (who is my) target market ko. Ano ang mararamdaman nila, lalo na kung (What they feel, especially during) events. Doing events is a good experience.”

“Definitely, take good care of your people,” he continues, “kasi sila ’yung gagawa ng mga bagay para sa iyong (because they are the one who will do things for your) business. Alam ko (I know) there are a lot of complaints in the movie industry, pero ito (but here in Mallari), as much as I can, we made sure ibigay ang pangangailangan (to give what’s needed by the production). Having a good working environment will give you a good result.”

Looking back now, the youthful-looking entrepreneur can’t help sharing the many times his capabilities were underestimated just because he was young and inexperienced. “Siyempre noong una, hindi ko maintindihan (Of course at first, I couldn’t understand). Even this film. Ang dami ko ring pinagdaanan sa pelikulang ito (I went through a lot with this movie). Of course, bago ka (you’re new). Lahat ng ipangpipigil sa ’yo, pipigilan ka (All that will restrain you will set you back). But, I see to it na (that) it’s normal, it’s part of it.”

He then points out, “You have to live beyond that. So that hindi ka distracted (you won’t get distracted). Kasi kailangan mong sabihin sa sarili mo na gano’n talaga ang mundo, gano’n talaga sila (You need to tell yourself that their world is really like that, they’re really like that.) Para hindi ka mawala sa diskarte (For you not to lose your stance), you have to understand that. ’Yun ang kini-keep ko in mind.”

Diamante is the first to admit his shortcomings. “I think marami pa rin akong dapat matutunan (I need to learn a lot). Marami pa akong dapat gawin (There are a lot things I have to learn.) You just have to make sure na (that) you know your goal kasi minsan (because sometimes) there’s a lot of distractions, lalo na sa panahon ngayon (especially nowadays).

“Kaya ’yan ang nangyayari sa mga (That’s what happening to) millennials. So, you have to focus on your goal and make sure you believe in yourself kasi maraming puwedeng sabihin sa ’yo (because there are a lot things people can say about you). But at the end of the day, you have to do something na kakaiba (different).

“Also, I always seek advice from those who have more experience. Hindi lahat ng nagawa ko, tama (Not everything I did was right). Marami rin akong mga pagkakamali (I also did many mistakes). Marami rin akong (I also had a lot of) failures. But I started young, working really young. I had the time to correct my mistakes and recover from my failures.”

He goes on sharing his greatest life lesson, so far: “Somehow ’yung (your) intuition mo, ’yung pakiramdam (your gut feel). Lagi mong tatandaan, puwede kang magkamali at puwede ka ring tumama (Always remember that you can make mistakes and you can also do it right). Pero kung di mo tinray, walang magyayari (But if you don’t try, nothing will happen).”

When asked for advice to young people wanting to find their own niche: “Find your passion. Never give up. ’Yun lang naman (that’s it): don’t give up, always do good and everything will follow. I still believe in karma. When you do good, you will get good results. Pinakaimportante, lalo na kung masaya ka sa ginagawa mo (The most important thing is being happy with what you do). I’m happy to do this. I’m happy doing all these things.”