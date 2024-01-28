Janno Gibbs shares last memories with dad Ronaldo Valdez

Janno Gibbs opens up about his bonding moments and last experience with his dad, Ronaldo Valdez.

In a vlog by Karen Davila, the actor gave a few details about his wonderful experience filming and directing a movie where Valdez played a key role.

In the film Itutumba Ka Ng Tatay Ko, Gibbs, who serves as the screenwriter, lead actor and director, mentioned that he created a role specifically for Valdez in the script to help ease his walking difficulties.

“I made this role talaga na naka wheelchair na para hindi na mahirapan,” he said.

In the series 2 Good 2 Be True, Gibbs disclosed that actress Gelli De Belen called him on the phone to say that Valdez was having trouble walking.

Valdez’s walking condition even got worse over time, he added.

At the premiere night of A Very Good Girl on 26 September, Valdez arrived with his mobility scooter.

Before filming their movie, Gibbs said he regularly consulted his father for direction and guidance.

A specific scene from the film has left a lasting impression on him.

“Confrontation scene namin, dramatic scene… [I] wrote the scene then I said padala nyo yan sa Daddy ko sa tent (send it to my dad in his tent). Then we saw each other doon na sa set. Sabi niya, ‘Sinong magaling ang nagsulat nitong dialogue na ‘to, maganda ha! (He said, ‘whoever wrote this dialogue did get a great job, it’s beautiful),’” Gibbs recalled, imitating his father’s voice.

Gibbs was thrilled upon receiving validation from the seasoned actor.