Dredging helped Marikina avert flooding

Marikina City’s year-round dredging of the river and other waterways has been very effective in increasing resiliency against flooding, according to Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro.

The mayor disclosed that the city’s localized dredging using amphibious excavators was a great help against floods because it increases the water-holding capacity of the Marikina River.

From January to December 2023, we have collected at least 288,081 cubic meters of mud and silt by dredging our river, this is equivalent to 20,166 truckloads,” Teodoro said in an interview over the weekend.

“Aside from the river, other waterways such as creeks and drainages have also been dredged regularly to prevent overflow which causes flooding,” he added.

The city government has also constructed additional drainage outfalls for the rapid discharge of water from the street to the Marikina River.

“The residents who used to often experience flooding were surprised and delighted that they were no longer submerged in flood waters in the last typhoons,” Teodoro said.

“It is noteworthy that our anti-flood interventions have been an effective defense against frequent and severe flooding in Marikina,” he added.