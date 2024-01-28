House, Senate continue to trade barbs over Cha-Cha

The House of Representatives and the Senate continued to trade barbs over the push to amend the 1987 Constitution.

In a statement on Sunday, leaders of the House went all-out to exert their robust stance for a Charter change and lashed out at Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri over his remark that such a move will just spark a "constitutional crisis" between the two chambers.

"It is disheartening to see Senate President Zubiri jump to the conclusion of a constitutional crisis instead of embracing the spirit of collaboration put forth by Speaker Romualdez. We need dialogue, not doomsday predictions," House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said.

Dalipe underscored that instead of fueling discord, members of the House and the Senate should reach a consensus to address the economic concerns without jeopardizing the stability of the constitutional framework.

House Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. also took issue with Zubiri's rhetoric, saying his caution about a constitutional crisis only added fuel to the fire.

"This is a time for dialogue, not escalating tensions," Gonzales pointed out.

In the same vein, newly elected Deputy Speaker David Suarez pointed out the potential consequences of Zubiri's approach to the situation.

"We risk further polarization and gridlock by prematurely labeling the situation as a constitutional crisis. The responsibility lies with both chambers to navigate this complex terrain with prudence and a commitment to the democratic process," Suarez said.

On Thursday, Speaker Martin Romualdez penned a letter to Zubiri to reiterate the House's all-out support to Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 and its eventual passage even after Senator Joel Villanueva remarked that it would no longer push through as he accused House leaders of being architects of the people's initiative.

Filed by Zubiri last week, RBH 6 proposes amendments to the Constitution's Articles XII, XIV, and XVI.

The Senate's sudden loss of interest in RBH 6 was developed after it released a manifesto--condemning the ongoing PI efforts in the thick of allegations of a signature-buying drive purportedly shepherded by the House--signed by all its 24 senators.

According to Zubiri, the ongoing signature campaign is not just "flawed" but also "unconstitutional."

For Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, the Senate's manifesto is "baseless" and "irrational" and senators only use the House as an excuse to impede constitutional reforms.

"Some senators feign support for Cha-Cha but exploit every opportunity to halt it. They don't want to carry it out via con-con (constitutional convention), via con-ass (constitutional assembly) and now with the people's initiative. And everybody can clearly see what this means. They don't want to get out of their 'comfort zones.' This has been their modus operandi since 1987," Barbers stressed.

He went on to say, "The real reason (in opposing Charter change) is to perpetuate a Constitution that favors only the oligarchs, and most importantly for the senators, one that grants them undue political longevity."

Under the 1987 Constitution, senators are the only elected officials allowed a continued term of 12 years and retained their post-mid-term despite suffering a defeat in a presidential or vice-presidential race.

The Senate, dominated by Cha-cha opponents, has voiced strong objection to the House's renewed push for constitutional reforms through PI, notwithstanding President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order to lead in reviewing the economic provisions of the Constitution.

However, should the PI push through, the current government could be transformed into a parliamentary government, according to former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.