Francine Diaz, Seo In-guk tease collab single 

The Kadenang Ginto star earlier hinted at making music with a Korean artist through a series of clips on social media 
FRANCINE Diaz and Seo In-guk.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF IG/francine diaz

Francine Diaz and South Korean actor-singer Seo In-guk are collaborating on the single “My Love.”

“It feels like a dream that I don’t want to wake up na,” Diaz said during the exclusive press conference and listening party. 

The Kadenang Ginto star earlier teased making music with a Korean artist through a series of clips on social media.  

“I’m very grateful. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Para mabigyan ako ng pagkakataon na maka-collab ang isang Korean superstar (for me to be given an opportunity to do a collaboration with a Korean superstar), with oppa Seo In-guk pa is a big blessing,” she said. 

Diaz also admits to putting herself under pressure while making the song with In-guk. 

“Habang ginagawa namin ‘yung song sa Korea, pakiramdam ko kasi, pine-pressure ko ‘yung sarili ko (I put myself in so much pressure while making the song in Korea). I know that in my heart bitbit ko rin ang mga Pilipino (I carry with me the Filipino people),” she said. 

In-guk, meanwhile, shared that he wants “My Love” to feel like a confession to his fans. 

“I created the song with Francine with lots of love in mind and that’s what I want for my fans,” he said. 

Diaz appeared in the hit TV series Dirty Linen and Fractured. In-guk, meanwhile, is known for his roles in Reply 1997, Doom At Your Service, Café Minamdang and Death’s Game.

