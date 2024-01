LATEST

Davao gathering of Duterte supporters

LOOK: Supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte gather in Davao City on Sunday, 28 January 2024, for the Hakbang Maisug Leaders Forum. Former PBBM's executive secretary Vic Rodriguez joined the forum, along with Atty. Harry Roque, former Duterte spokesperson, and former PCOO Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy. | via Prexx Trozo