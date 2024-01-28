Crime and Cebu City

Criminals operate anywhere, but they mostly gravitate towards urban cities with vast resources and opportunities that are otherwise elusive to them in rural areas.

The unlimited supply of wealth and goods being transported and the burgeoning urban population that keeps large amounts of money at home or in the bank are magnets for criminal minds. Money is a powerful predictor of criminal behavior.

Like most rich cities, Cebu City’s rapid urbanization has its share of urban blight, peace and order problems, traffic congestion, political instability, corruption, and rising criminality, all contributing to deterioration and sleepless nights.

Cebu City has the highest number of poor families among the tri-cities in Cebu province, with 11,805. It is followed by Lapu-Lapu (8,481) and Mandaue (4,112). The numbers could be higher once the tally is completed by the end of 2023.

Poverty is the mother of revolution and crime, says Greek philosopher Aristotle. I agree, and poverty can give one a high level of stress and depression that can induce criminal behavior.

According to one study, crime rates are higher in poorer neighborhoods with higher population density, deteriorated living conditions, and many unemployed labor force.

But mind you, crime is not the monopoly of poor offenders. Even rich people, police officers, and officers of the court commit crimes and the amount involved is sometimes more than ten times higher than that raised by poor criminals.

In 2023, predatory crimes shook Cebu City. A jealous man slashed the neck of her live-in partner following an altercation in the street that was caught on closed-circuit television in January 2023; a dentist whose eyes were pricked by two burglars who tied him inside his clinic in July; and the missing sets of jewelry taken by six armed men during a robbery at the Oro Sugbu Pawnshop in November. While most suspects have been arrested, there is no guarantee that similar incidents would not occur again elsewhere in the city.

Crimes against property, such as theft and robbery, were prevalent in 2023. According to the Cebu City Police Office, these two cases will be the focus of much police work in 2024.

With robbery, including snatching incidents, second to theft as a top crime, the CCPO has called for community cooperation to sustain peace and order and fight criminality.

Rightly or wrongly, lack of sound crime prevention planning and people’s apathy towards anti-crime campaigns have been cited as some of the reasons for rising criminality.

I do not wish to undermine the efforts of our police and local officials. As an ordinary citizen who was once involved in law enforcement, I would like to be among the first to cooperate in crime fighting and give my two cents on dealing with the problem.

— Increase police visibility — The presence of uniformed and armed police personnel can deter criminals from striking.

— Hire additional barangay tanods, preferably an additional 60 tanods per barangay — If the budget permits, barangay allocation for salaries of more tanods should be prioritized. Provide more health care and insurance for them.

— Provide additional equipment to the Cebu City Police­ — How much is the intelligence fund for Cebu City? Where is the intelligence fund being used? People need to know.

— Purchase additional CCTV systems integrated with a facial recognition system — Millions of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are installed in streets and businesses worldwide to reduce crime and increase public safety.

— Install one street light every 20 meters — Solar lights will do best. Well-lit city streets deter criminals.

— Revamp the city’s existing radio network — It is already obsolete. The radio network should be state-of-the-art digital and incorporated with the police force manned by trained PNP personnel.

— Revive the Barangay Intelligence Network and provide members with adequate training and a reasonable honorarium — Proper and timely information is essential in crime fighting, provide members with adequate training and reasonable incentives. Knowing who the criminals are is essential in crime fighting.

— Strengthen the criminal justice system — Always convey the message that crime does not pay, and we should be consistent.

Urban crime fighting requires a multi-sectoral approach. There should be a coordinated response from the leaders in city hall, those in charge of preserving peace and order, and also from the citizenry that benefits from it.

All are actors on this local stage, each has a role in making our streets and neighborhoods less dangerous for our children. A strong leader can provide a peaceful society for our people.

