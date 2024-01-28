Couple embarks on 5,000 km journey on foot

ILOCOS NORTE — The Philippine Loop, which is more or less 5,000 kilometers long, covering Asian Highway 26, is being graced by a couple from Batangas who have been walking for 51 days now for a journey of hope, faith, and renewal. On Friday, 26 January, they reached San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte.

Jay and Miralyn Abrera, ages 49 and 47 respectively, left their five grown-up children in Batangas and entrusted their small business to a friend to explore the Philippine Loop, hoping this endeavor would strengthen their marriage.

“Our marriage is strong, we were able to raise our kids well, and with this act, we hope to show the people that marriages, regardless of the hardships and difficulties we face, is that it’s a lifetime bond, that not even death can break apart,” Jay says in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

As the couple traverses the AH26, people from different walks of life join them, motorcycle-riding groups even accompany them from one town to another and then on to the next group. People were handing them food, drinks, cash, or anything they could offer to support their cause.

According to Jay, they expect to finish the loop in 11 months but they are prepared to extend the journey, if necessary.