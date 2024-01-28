Bringing back Pasig’s glory

Pasig River, once hailed as the “Queen of Rivers” during the Spanish colonial period, has sadly transformed into a symbol of environmental degradation and neglect over the years.
However, amid the challenges, there is a glimmer of hope in the form of initiatives like “Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli,” an Urban Development Showcase Area, which is part of the Marcos administration’s efforts to bring back its old glory.
Pasig River has deep historical roots, playing a pivotal role in the socio-economic and cultural development of the Philippines. Once a vital waterway for transportation and commerce, the river has witnessed the ebb and flow of Metropolitan Manila’s growth. However, rapid urbanization, industrialization, and population explosion have taken a toll on the river, turning it into a polluted and neglected watercourse.
The sorry state of the Pasig River poses severe environmental consequences. Pollution, in the form of industrial effluents, untreated sewage, and solid waste, has led to the degradation of water quality. The riverbanks, once lush with greenery, have succumbed to encroachments and illegal settlements. The degradation of the river ecosystem has not only affected aquatic life but has also impacted the health and well-being of the communities residing along its banks.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the “Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli,” a project under the guidance of First Lady Marie Louise Araneta-Marcos, envisions the Pasig River to become “a living river” of multiple benefits for the multitude with safe walkways and bikeways along its banks, greener corridor and a string of parks for communities nearby.
“Along the 25-kilometer stretch will judiciously sprout commercial enterprises, run by the best stewards and strongest stakeholders of the river’s development — the people themselves,” President Marcos said.
The administration wants the Pasig River to become a permanent exhibit area of green technology “that works — from solar lights to rain harvesting facilities — sustainable practices like urban gardens.”
“We envision civic spaces where our children will play, our seniors relax, families will exercise, artists can showcase their talents, and the creative can display their wares,” he added.
Amidst the challenges, the Buhayin ang Pasig initiative stands as a beacon of hope. It brings together government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector to work collaboratively towards the river’s revival.
The success of Buhayin ang Pasig hinges on community involvement and the responsible resettlement of informal settlers along the riverbanks. Empowering communities with knowledge about environmental conservation and involving them in decision-making processes fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility.
The need to revive Pasig River is urgent, given its historical significance, environmental consequences, and public health implications. The Buhayin ang Pasig initiative represents a commendable effort towards the rehabilitation of this iconic waterway.
It is therefore imperative for all stakeholders to actively participate in these efforts, recognizing that the restoration of Pasig River is not only an environmental responsibility but a collective obligation towards the well-being of present and future generations.