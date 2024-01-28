Bringing back Pasig’s glory

“We envision civic spaces where our children will play, our seniors relax, families will exercise, artists can showcase their talents, and the creative can display their wares,” he added.

Amidst the challenges, the Buhayin ang Pasig initiative stands as a beacon of hope. It brings together government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector to work collaboratively towards the river’s revival.

The success of Buhayin ang Pasig hinges on community involvement and the responsible resettlement of informal settlers along the riverbanks. Empowering communities with knowledge about environmental conservation and involving them in decision-making processes fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility.

The need to revive Pasig River is urgent, given its historical significance, environmental consequences, and public health implications. The Buhayin ang Pasig initiative represents a commendable effort towards the rehabilitation of this iconic waterway.

It is therefore imperative for all stakeholders to actively participate in these efforts, recognizing that the restoration of Pasig River is not only an environmental responsibility but a collective obligation towards the well-being of present and future generations.