AFP NOLCOM top brass visit Batanes

LOOK: Top officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Northern Luzon Command spearheaded by Lt. Gen. Fernyl G. Buca PAF inspected the two farthest Naval Detachments in Basco and Mavulis, Batanes on 27 and 28 January 2024. Operational procedures were assessed and reviewed to strengthen the defense posture on the northernmost island.