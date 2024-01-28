170 SAF members to be reunited with families

Philippine National Police chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. has approved a recommendation reuniting the 170 commandos of the police’s elite Special Action Force with their families after serving at least one year in the frontlines across the country.

Acorda said that the SAF members have already contributed to the Philippines’ distinction as the third safest country in Southeast Asia, according to the 2023 Global Law and Order Index.

He added that he approved the recommendation to have them reassigned to areas closer to their families, adding that the transfer of assignment is in recognition of the hard work and invaluable service of these SAF troopers during their tour of duty with SAF stationed in various parts of the country.

“The transfer of these battle-hardened police commandos will give them the opportunity to be reassigned to other PNP Units stationed closer to their families which is an aspect of the moral and welfare policy under the PNP’s 5 focus agenda,” Acorda said.

SAF director Maj. Gen. Bernard Banac, who made the recommendation, said that his men fully deserve the move as some of them have been staying in the frontlines for a decade.

“They have already completed the required year of tour of duty with SAF. Some of them have, in fact, extended their duty with SAF for more than a decade out of personal commitment and passion to serve,’’ Banac said.

He also assured Acorda and the public that the transfer of the 170 SAF troopers will not hamper the ongoing operations and programs of SAF.