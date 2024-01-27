Tickets out now for Parokya ni Edgar musical ‘Buruguduystunstugudunstuy’

Tickets for the highly anticipated Parokya ni Edgar musical production Buruguduystunstugudunstuy are now on sale.

On 26 January, Full House Theater Company of Newport World Resorts unveiled the ticket prices for the upcoming Parokya ni Edgar musical. Tickets are available via Ticketworld or SM Tickets.

The musical follows the journey of four women who embark on a journey where they learn valuable lessons on self-discovery, resilience and the beauty of unbreakable bonds.

The female-centric main cast features Kyle Napuli, Marynor Medamasila, Tex de Leon and Natasha Cabrera, while the supporting cast includes Iya Villanueva, Pepe Herrera, Nico Manalo, Maronne Cruz and more.

Award-winning director and writer Rody Vera will be the musical’s playwright, with Ejay Yatco serving as musical director and arranger. Dexter Santos — the director of Full House’s earlier blockbuster hit Ang Huling El Bimbo based on the music of Parokya ni Edgar’s fellow iconic band the Eraserheads — returns to mount the brand-new musical.

Buruguduystunstugudunstuy was the title of Parokya ni Edgar’s sophomore album, released in 1997, showcasing several of the band’s most popular hits like “Harana” and “Don’t Touch My Birdie.”

The upcoming Parokya ni Edgar musical was first hinted at during the final curtain call of Ang Huling El Bimbo in July 2023. Buruguduystunstugudunstuy is set to open on 26 April at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.