The Podium’s Kiddo-preneur fair: A celebration of creativity, innovation, and financial literacy!

Getting kids interested in finance isn’t just about numbers; it’s about instilling a sense of responsibility. Robby stressed the importance of starting early and involving kids in age-appropriate financial discussions.

Raising financially literate kids involves creating a positive and open environment for conversations about money. Encouraging them to set savings goals and gradually introducing concepts like budgeting and investing are essential steps.

The event culminated with awards bestowed upon promising young entrepreneurs and their ventures. Pets R Us was honored with the Best Design award for featuring the most visually appealing booth, Chibi Phebe earned the Best Service award for delivering an exceptional customer experience, Brick Craft Station secured the Best Concept award for their innovative approach, and The Happy Blue House claimed the Best Ad award for their impactful social media promotion.

To discover more about SM’s exciting events, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.