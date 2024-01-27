Public Advisories

The Podium’s Kiddo-preneur fair: A celebration of creativity, innovation, and financial literacy!

Founded in 2011, Kiddo-preneur is a socially-focused organization dedicated to fostering business and entrepreneurship among Filipino youth.
The Podium came alive with youthful energy as budding entrepreneurs showcased their innovative business concepts at the Kiddo-preneur Fair held last January 20 and 21, 2024.

From crochet items to accessories, delectable sweets, and an assortment of novelty products, the diverse array reflected the passion and creativity of these young minds.

Robby Go, Country Head and Head of Global Markets at UBS, the leading universal bank in Switzerland, shares valuable insights on cultivating financial literacy in children.
Last January 21, amid the vibrant market ambiance, the event offered invaluable insights from Robby Go, the Country Head and Head of Global Markets at UBS, the leading universal bank in Switzerland. Robby shared profound insights into developing financial literacy in children, emphasizing the event’s goal to not only spark interest in finance among children but also to highlight the importance of raising financially literate kids.

A young entrepreneur in the making manages a transaction with a customer, showcasing their business skills.
A budding entrepreneur readies her products for display at the recent Kiddo-preneur Fair held at The Podium.
Kiddo-preneur co-founder Maiki Oreta (left) engages in an enlightening conversation with Robby Go, the Country Head and Head of Global Markets at UBS, the leading universal bank in Switzerland, gathering suitable financial knowledge for young business minds.
(L-R): Allan Jarantilla, Mall Manager of The Podium; Robby Go, Country Head and Head of Global Markets at UBS, the leading universal bank in Switzerland; and Maiki Oreta, Kiddo-preneur co-founder
The Podium Assistant Mall Manager Anthony Ryan Sales joins the young entrepreneur winners in displaying their awards for Best Service, Best Concept, Best Ad, and Best Design.
Pets R Us is honored with the Best Design award, recognizing their booth as the epitome of creativity at the event.
Chibi Phebe receives the Best Service award for delivering an outstanding customer experience.
The Happy Blue House clinches the Best Ad award for their influential social media campaign, demonstrating excellence in advertising.

Getting kids interested in finance isn’t just about numbers; it’s about instilling a sense of responsibility. Robby stressed the importance of starting early and involving kids in age-appropriate financial discussions.

Raising financially literate kids involves creating a positive and open environment for conversations about money. Encouraging them to set savings goals and gradually introducing concepts like budgeting and investing are essential steps.

The event culminated with awards bestowed upon promising young entrepreneurs and their ventures. Pets R Us was honored with the Best Design award for featuring the most visually appealing booth, Chibi Phebe earned the Best Service award for delivering an exceptional customer experience, Brick Craft Station secured the Best Concept award for their innovative approach, and The Happy Blue House claimed the Best Ad award for their impactful social media promotion.

