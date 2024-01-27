Seeing New York from a fresh perspective

This is what we experienced when we partied onboard a cruise ship on New York’s waterways. At the stroke of midnight, we got the chance to see the amazing fireworks light up the New York harbor, illuminating the night sky and the majestic Statue of Liberty. Now that is an exquisite way to ring in the New Year!

Thousands of people choose to witness the iconic celebration at Times Square which features the renowned ball drop and live musical performances. However, you could end up waiting for hours at Times Square where you’ll be freezing while waiting for midnight. Authorities forbid people from bringing foldable stools or even picnic blankets in the area. Limited access to toilets, lack of seating and hours spent braving the cold can put a damper on the festivities.

We opted to escape the Times Square madness by joining Skyline Cruises’ New Year’s Eve dinner/dance party fireworks cruise.

During this five-hour cruise of the historic New York Harbor, we were surrounded by the majestic New York City skyline and took in the breathtaking beauty of landmark buildings, starry skies and panoramic vistas. The DJ led the crowd in cheering when we passed underneath the iconic bridges of the city that never sleeps. We enjoyed unlimited drinks and danced the night away while waiting for midnight at the enclosed rooftop deck.

We even received party favors that included festive hats and noisemakers so we could ward off evil spirits as we welcomed 2024. Another highlight of the evening was the champagne toast at midnight which you can sip while looking out at the world-famous skyline.

As the ship MV Skyline Princess returned to the dock, it brought back not just passengers but vivid memories made in the glow of the dazzling New Year’s Eve fireworks.

A thrilling ride

While sailing onboard a magnificent cruise ship is an experience in itself, New York City has even more surprises to offer. Consider a multi-sensory adventure that will take you soaring through the city’s iconic skyline, courtesy of RiseNY’s exhilarating 4D ride which offers a whole new perspective on New York City.

Located at Times Square, RiseNY has museum-style galleries that end with a flight simulation ride that gives you an unforgettable visual experience of flying over the city’s panoramic skyline.

On this ride, you are buckled in securely to a moving seat and lifted 30 feet in the air as you go on a virtual flight over the city’s most famous landmarks. From the Statue of Liberty to the Empire State Building, the ride offers a unique perspective that most visitors never get to see. The 4D ride feels very realistic especially when you feel water splashing on your face when you go over the Hudson River.

RiseNY gives you an opportunity to explore a range of exhibits that delve into the history and culture of New York. Immerse yourself in the seven interactive galleries tackling the Finance, Skyline, TV/Radio, Fashion, Music, Broadway and Film of NYC. Get to pose on a replica of the famous orange couch used in the sitcom Friends as well as a replica of the stage of The Tonight Show.