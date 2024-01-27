QCPD nabs seller with P240K worth of 'weed'

Police were able to buy P120,000 worth of weed and yielded more after a buy-bust operation over the weekend in Quezon City.

Quezon City Police District District Drug Enforcement Unit led by P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale, identified the drug peddler as Alexander Dumagas, 35.

Dumagawas was apprehended after a concerned citizen reported his illegal drug activities.

DDEU operatives immediately proceeded to the area, where a police officer posed as a buyer and bought marijuana worth P120,000 from the suspect, and was arrested at the given pre-arranged signal.

Seized from the suspect’s possession were two kilograms of marijuana valued at P240,000 along with a black mobile phone and a box made of carton,

The suspect was charged for violation of R.A. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"I commend the DDEU operatives, led by PMAJ Wennie Ann Cale, for this noteworthy accomplishment. This is an indication that we remain steadfast in our intensified campaign against illegal drugs to make our community safer and more secure to live in,” QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Red Maranan said.