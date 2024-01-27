Protect girls from sexual abuse, cops told

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos ordered the Philippine National Police to crack down on gangs and syndicates sexually targeting young girls in certain areas of the country.

In a statement on Saturday, Abalos was visibly alarmed after receiving reports that cases of rape against young girls were on the rise.

“I was surprised that there are places where theres no robbery cybercrime but number one crime is rape,” Abalos said during the 49th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Commission on Women in Binondo, Manila last Thursday.

This prompted him to order the PNP to exert extra efforts in protecting young women and intensify the implementation of its “Kuwarto ni Nene” program in communities where there was a marked increase in sexual abuse cases against young girls.

“Kuwarto ni Nene” is a project of the PNP designed to protect young girls and ensure their safety from sexual predators.

“I asked the PNP, we have this program it’s called “Kwarto ni Nene.” Where we give out (building) materials para yung mga nagdadalaga, (dapat) may sariling kwarto na. Hinihiwalay na,” Abalos said.

“And we make sure na lahat ng babaeng pulis at social welfare officers ay dinadalaw- dalaw sila, “ he added.