PNP personnel in R11 to avail 4PH program

DAVAO CITY - Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno vowed to assist the members of the Police Regional Office 11 (PRO-11) to avail of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing Program.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, together with OPAMINE is eyeing to build 380,000 housing units in the Davao Region as part of the national housing program of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The number forms part of the 6 million housing units that would be constructed in the country within six years under the current administration.

On Thursday (25 January), Magno met with PRO-11 regional director PBGen. Alden Delvo and DHSUD-11 director Miguel Palma Gil to discuss the requirements that the PRO 11 needs to comply.

PBGen Delvo asked for Sec. Magno's assistance on the housing program, especially so that there are still members of the Philippine National Police who do not own houses.

“It is high time that the PNP also join the 4Ph program. As long as the PNP complies with the requirements, DHSUD will be willing to help them,” Magno assured.