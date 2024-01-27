Palace: Public may avail of gov’t services at Bagong Pilipinas rally tomorrow

The Presidential Communications Office on Saturday said the public can avail of different social services during the “Bagong Pilipinas” campaign kick-off rally scheduled on Sunday afternoon at Quirino Grandstand, Manila.

PCO said several government agencies will be providing payouts to pre-identified beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation beneficiaries listed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The Government Service Insurance System will open eCard enrollment, verification of records, loan application and housing programs, while the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation will be accommodating registration and enrollment along with information dissemination and other services.

The public can also avail of civil registration services such as registration for the Philippine Identification System and the ePhilID Issuance. The National Bureau of Investigation will cater applications for clearances, free of charge for first-time job seekers.

The rally will also be open for Pag-Ibig Fund’s membership registration services, multi-purpose loan application, claims application, housing loan program, modified Pag-Ibig 2 (MP2) special savings program, HEAL Program and inquiries on other benefits and programs.

The Social Security System will extend assistance on online transactions and accept claims inquiries and record verification while the Philippine National Police will cater to the issuance of firearms licenses and police clearance applications.

The Professional Regulatory Commission will accept walk-in exam applications, petitions for change of status/correction, Continuing Professional Development and Continuing Professional Development Accreditation System and other online transaction assistance as well as ID renewal, certification and authentication.

The kick-off rally will be livestreamed nationwide, according to the PCO.

“A Serbisyo Fair will also be conducted alongside other entertainment activities,” it said.

Interested individuals who would like to participate and avail of services during the fair have to register online via https://www.bagongpilipinastayo.com as around 200,000 attendees including government officials, celebrities and other invited personalities are expected to join the rally.