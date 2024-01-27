NEW SERIES ‘LIGHT SHOP’ — FROM THE MAKERS OF HIT DRAMA ‘MOVING’ — COMING TO DISNEY+

Light Shop will star Ju Jihoon (Kingdom, The Spy Gone North) as Jung Wonyoung, the owner of the light shop; Park Boyoung, (Strong Girl Bong-soon, Oh My Ghost) as Kwon Youngji, a nurse with an unusual connection to her patients; Bae Seongwoo (Veteran, The King) as police officer Yang Sungsik; and Lee Jungeun (Parasite) as Jung Yuhee, a distraught mother.

The series is adapted for the screen by Kangfull (Moving) and directed by Kim Hiewon.

Light Shop will join an ever-growing array of award-winning Korean entertainment now available on Disney+, including Moving, about a group of South Korean special agents working to protect their super-powered children from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies; Big Bet, about the rise and fall of a serial entrepreneur who will do anything to get ahead; as well as The Worst of Evil, Vigilante and an extensive library of other APAC originals and beloved international movies and shows.

Light Shop launches in the second half of 2024, exclusively on Disney+.