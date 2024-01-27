Muhlach family signs with TV5, sitcom in the works

“Masaya ako makasama ang pamilya ko. Nakakapanibago kasi ngayon lang kami magsasama. Sa bahay sanay kami. Now we’re in front of the cameras. Sabi ko nga, hindi ko ito ipagpapalit sa kahit na ano (I’m happy to be with my family. It feels refreshing because it’s only now that we’d be together in front of the camera. At home we are used to it. I wouldn’t trade this for anything),” Aga said.

For her part, Atasha said, “It’s going to be my first acting project. I’m happy that from TV commercials, my family and I are now doing a sitcom. It’s even better. It’s more than a dream.”

Atasha first signed a management contract with Viva Artists Agency last year. She is currently co-hosting Eat Bulaga!.

Andres, meanwhile, targets to complete his studies while shooting for the sitcom. He’s taking up a Business and Communications course in Spain.

“I’ll be here working on this project and I’ll just go back for the graduation ceremony in time,” he said.

Aga is also promoting his latest film, the music-romance Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko with Julia Barretto, which will hit theaters on 7 February.