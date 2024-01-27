Muhlach family signs with TV5, sitcom in the works

All hands were on deck as the Muhlach family recently signed a multi-project venture with TV5/Mediaquest and Viva Entertainment.
The contract signing, which took place on 26 January at the Meralco building in Ortigas, was graced by Sienna Olaso (MediaQuest head for Special Projects), Guido Zaballero (TV5 president and chief executive officer), Victorico Vargas (senior vice president-Leadership and Transition Officer, PLDT), Jane Basas (president and chief executive officer, MediaQuest, MQuest Ventures, and Cignal TV), Vincent Del Rosario (president and chief operating officer, Viva Communications Inc.) and Valerie Del Rosario (president and chief operating officer, Studio Viva Inc.).
They were there to fete Aga, wife Charlene and their twins Atasha and Andres, who will soon shoot a family sitcom as their first project for the network.
“Masaya ako makasama ang pamilya ko. Nakakapanibago kasi ngayon lang kami magsasama. Sa bahay sanay kami. Now we’re in front of the cameras. Sabi ko nga, hindi ko ito ipagpapalit sa kahit na ano (I’m happy to be with my family. It feels refreshing because it’s only now that we’d be together in front of the camera. At home we are used to it. I wouldn’t trade this for anything),” Aga said.
For her part, Atasha said, “It’s going to be my first acting project. I’m happy that from TV commercials, my family and I are now doing a sitcom. It’s even better. It’s more than a dream.”
Atasha first signed a management contract with Viva Artists Agency last year. She is currently co-hosting Eat Bulaga!.
Andres, meanwhile, targets to complete his studies while shooting for the sitcom. He’s taking up a Business and Communications course in Spain.
“I’ll be here working on this project and I’ll just go back for the graduation ceremony in time,” he said.
Aga is also promoting his latest film, the music-romance Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko with Julia Barretto, which will hit theaters on 7 February.