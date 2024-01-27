International awards body honors local developer

The International Finance Awards 2023 honored local developer Amaia as "Best Emerging Residential Developer in the Philippines." Amaia Land, the affordable residential arm of Ayala Land, has made a name for itself in the past 13 years by creating quality homes available to middle-income Filipinos.

Committed to raising the living standards of the working class, Amaia housing units are priced as low as P2-3 million to around P5-6 million. Since its inception in 2010, Amaia Land has launched over 50 projects, offering over 36,000 housing units across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Its diverse product offerings include houses and lots (Scapes), townhomes (Series), mid-rise condominiums (Steps), and high-rise towers (Skies).

From the first year of the pandemic to 2023, Amaia has demonstrated remarkable performance, achieving Sales Reservations above pre-pandemic levels each year. Net Income hit an all-time high of P780 million in 2022, indicative of Amaia's financial resilience.

Recently, Amaia has launched more projects to address the continued demand for its products. Specifically, it launched new Scapes in Cabuyao, Bulacan, and Rizal in the second half of 2023. In 2024, Amaia plans to open a more significant number of housing units to the public. Locations include Batangas, San Pablo, Quezon, San Fernando, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Tagaytay.

As a major contender in the affordable residential segment, Amaia will continue to play a crucial role in meeting the housing needs of the Philippines' middle-income population and setting standards for quality and sustainability in the industry.