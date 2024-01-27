INKredible win: SM Foundation honored at the Philippine Quill Awards

SM Foundation, Inc., the social good arm of the SM Group, has been honored with eight accolades at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards, showcasing the organization's excellence in communication and commitment to social development.

In Division 1: Communication Management, SM Foundation received three accolades:

1. Revitalizing the SM Foundation Brand: Embracing the Joy of Social Good, Inclusivity, and Engagement (Excellence Award, Category 7: Marketing, Advertising, and Brand Communication)

2. SM Foundation: Spreading Social Good to Inspire and Strengthen a Nation (Excellence Award, Category 10: Community Relations and Category 15: Corporate Social Responsibility)

In Division 4: Communication Skills, SM Foundation was recognized for its outstanding achievements in various categories:

1. SM Foundation: #SpreadingSocialGood Stories Online (Excellence Award, Category 23: Social Media)

2. SM Foundation Primer: Sharing Stories and Rallying Partners for Social Good (Merit Award, Category 24: Publications)

3. SM Foundation Social Good Feature Videos: Sharing Stories of Transformation, Resilience, and Hope (Merit Award, Category 22: Audio/Visual)

4. We Care: The SM Foundation Newsletter Made Even Better (Merit Award, Category 24: Publications)

The Foundation has also emerged as the Company of the Year-2nd Runner Up, having championed exemplary communication practices in promoting social good.