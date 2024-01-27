LATEST

INKredible win: SM Foundation honored at the Philippine Quill Awards

8 Quill Awards, countless good stories. SM Foundation Communications Team, (from right) SMFI Trustee Engr. Ramon Gil Macapagal, SAVP Victor Chan, Assistant Communications Managers Michaela Tangan and Rheza Candelaria, and Santiago Vibandor, proudly receives eight Philippine Quill Awards from the International Association for Business Communicators Philippines.
SM Foundation, Inc., the social good arm of the SM Group, has been honored with eight accolades at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards, showcasing the organization's excellence in communication and commitment to social development.

In Division 1: Communication Management, SM Foundation received three accolades: 

1.    Revitalizing the SM Foundation Brand: Embracing the Joy of Social Good, Inclusivity, and Engagement (Excellence Award, Category 7: Marketing, Advertising, and Brand Communication)

2.    SM Foundation: Spreading Social Good to Inspire and Strengthen a Nation (Excellence Award, Category 10: Community Relations and Category 15: Corporate Social Responsibility)

In Division 4: Communication Skills, SM Foundation was recognized for its outstanding achievements in various categories:

1.    SM Foundation: #SpreadingSocialGood Stories Online (Excellence Award, Category 23: Social Media)

2.    SM Foundation Primer: Sharing Stories and Rallying Partners for Social Good (Merit Award, Category 24: Publications)

3.    SM Foundation Social Good Feature Videos: Sharing Stories of Transformation, Resilience, and Hope (Merit Award, Category 22: Audio/Visual)

4.    We Care: The SM Foundation Newsletter Made Even Better (Merit Award, Category 24: Publications)

The Foundation has also emerged as the Company of the Year-2nd Runner Up, having championed exemplary communication practices in promoting social good.

IABC Philippines names SM Foundation Company of the Year runner-up (2nd place)
The awards underscore SM Foundation's commitment to excellence in communication and its dedication to spreading social good. Each project recognized represents a significant contribution to the fields of Cause Marketing, Community Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility, Audio/Visual Communication, Social Media, and Publications.

SM Foundation’s recent feat at the prestigious Philippine Quill Awards stand as a testament to the unwavering dedication and passion to making a positive impact on communities through effective development communication strategies.
"We are deeply honored to receive these awards, which is a testament to the unwavering dedication and passion of the entire SM Foundation team. This recognition reinforces our commitment to making a positive impact on communities and driving change through effective development communication,” SM Foundation’s Executive Director Debbie Sy said.

The SM Foundation team makes strides in social good as it takes home eight Philippine Quill Awards, bestowed by the IABC Philippines. Joining the ceremonies are Vibandor, Macapagal, Candelaria, Tangan, Senior Project Manager Dr. Bless Bertos, Chan, Neny Regino, AVP for Livelihood and Outreach Programs Cristie Angeles, and SAVP for Education Program Eleanor Lansang.
“We firmly believe that integrating corporate social responsibility with development communication ensures that our message of spreading social good is not only heard but amplified. This approach empowers us to inspire other stakeholders to champion positive change in their own communities,” she added.

To learn more about SM Foundation’s social good initiatives, visit www.sm-foundation.org or follow @smfoundationinc.

