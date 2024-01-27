Don’t stagnate, train, CSC urges gov’t workers

The Civil Service Commission has urged government officials and employees to enhance their skills and knowledge through online learning courses offered on its Learning Management System or LMS.

CSC chairperson Karlo Nograles said the LMS, developed by the Civil Service Institute, serves as a one-stop shop for online training programs focused on leadership and human resource management.

Participants can choose from blended learning programs or self-paced eLearning courses accessible anytime, anywhere.

Nograles said that by offering online courses, the CSC can make continuous learning accessible and convenient for the government workforce.

To enrol, individuals need to create an account on the CSC-LMS platform. Upon registration, they gain access to a personal dashboard with information on available courses, training materials, schedules and costs.

Participants who complete course requirements receive an e-Certificate of Completion with relevant leadership and managerial training hours.