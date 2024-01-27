DOH warns public vs fake website endorsing milk product

The Department of Health warned the public against a fake website using the agency's name to endorse a milk product.

In an advisory on Friday, the DOH refuted reports circulating online that it is endorsing a specific brand of powdered milk claiming to contain Colostrum.

"The DOH clarifies that no endorsement has been made by the Department and its affiliate organization," it said.

The DOH said criminal charges may be pressed if related posts will persist.

It also advised the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the DOH.