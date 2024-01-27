Deathcare services just got exciting

Golden Haven, premium memorial park developer and deathcare services provider, once more affirmed its status as an innovator in the real estate industry when it hosted “The B.I.G. Reveal” — a Bolder, Indispensable, Grand Reveal that drew its vast” network of dedicated “ted sales professionals to one simultaneous event.

The massive gathering of nearly 2000 agents and brokers — plus their recruits — from across the country was just a shade shy of superb as it gave the Golden Haven community a chance to connect, socialize, and share in exciting new developments. The thrill and anticipation were palpable as significant highlights of the event unfolded, the first of which was the company’s announcement that agents and brokers would now have the chance to receive the company’s P500,000 in incentives upon achieving a specific quota. This will exceed their regular commissions, making 2024 a bountiful year indeed.

News of the groundbreaking incentive program served to fire up Golden Haven’s agents, who are now further motivated to turn in outstanding sales and to make this year a resounding success for all.

Golden Haven’s incentivization agenda revealed yet another surprise for the Haven’sees — brand-new smartphones were organized as giveaways at different branches. And to top all this, nationwide attendees had a shot at winning 55-inch smart TVs through an electrifying raffle.

Finally, Golden Haven enthusiastically announced another “thriller” staging at the end of January. Bearing the theme, “Go! International,” this groundbreaking event is primed to empower sellers “to reach a global “audience without borders. This will further solidify Golden Haven’s commitment to expanding opportunities and horizons for its dynamic network.

Golden Haven’s commitment to providing its agents and brokers with unmatched opportunities for success was evident throughout “The B.I.G. Reveal.” The company’s innovative approach to empowering its “ales force and acknowledged hard work underscores Golden Haven’s position as a maverick in the real estate industry.