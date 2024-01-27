Crowds enjoy Pasig River showcase area

The Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development, chaired by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar reported Saturday that the showcase area of the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli project behind the Manila Central Post Office has been drawing huge attention from the public since its official unveiling last 17 January.

Acuzar said the once dark and neglected 500-meter stretch along the Pasig River bank has come alive and transformed into a picturesque public park after its completion.

He added that the showcase area now serves as the newest attraction in Manila for people wanting fresh open-air sights highlighted by the installation of vintage Victorian lamp posts and statues depicting “Pandango sa Ilaw” dancers in a row of water fountains illuminated by a cascade of colorful lights that line the riverbank.

Acuzar said the transformation is only the initial phase of the PBBM Project, whose goal is to restore the old glory of the historic river and transform it into a center for tourism and economic activity, in accordance with the issuance of Presidential Executive Order 35 in July 2023, which aims to “transform Pasig River back into a historically pristine condition conducive to transport, recreation and tourism.”

“That’s really the vision of president Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Marie Louise Araneta-Marcos for the Pasig River. That is why our approach is to make the project people-centered and community-driven,” Acuzar said.

“This is not just a beautification project, we intend to implement functional development along the Pasig River that will promote tourism and transportation connectivity for the benefit of ordinary Filipinos,” he added.

The showcase area, completed through private donations, was unveiled six months after the issuance of the EO 35 which established IAC-PRUD.

The project is divided into nine sections traversing across the cities that intersect the river from the city of Manila to Laguna de Bay. When completed, pedestrians and bikers can travel through the entire 25-kilometer stretch of the pathway with seamless connectivity. Eight other showcase areas similar to the one behind the Manila Central Post Office are expected to be completed within a timeline of three-to-five years.

The unveiling ceremony was led by no less than the First Couple and big names in the business sector. The President admitted himself to be “Anak ng Pasig” to emphasize his personal connection and commitment to the river which crosses Malacañang Palace, where he grew up and now lives, while branding the First Lady as the “in-house advocate” of Pasig River.

Since the showcase area was opened to the public following last week’s ceremonies, it has been drawing heavy foot traffic, particularly in the evenings, when the lamp posts and the water fountains come to life.

“People who flock the showcase area are noticeably enjoying the picture-perfect new vibe. It’s the perfect setting for those who wish to enjoy an evening with their family or friends in a well-lit open-space, park-like setting,” Acuzar said.

The ultimate goal of the revitalization project is to realize the full potential of the Pasig River and bring it to the level of similar major waterways such as Thames River in London, the Chao Phraya in Bangkok and the Seine River in Paris, not only in terms of popularity among tourists, but as a major contributor to commerce and transportation, he added.