City of Pines chills at 9°C

The temperature in Baguio City dropped to its coldest this year registering a chilly 9.8 degrees Celsius, the state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Saturday.

According to the city public information office, the temperature at 5 a.m. was at 10.4 °C but further plunged to 9.8°C by 8 a.m.

Based on PAGASA’s earlier weather forecast, Baguio’s estimated minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the city of pines recorded its coldest temperature then at 12.2 degrees Celsius at 6:30 a.m.

Residents and tourists had been advised to dress warmly.