Captivating book offers intimate journey into Phl ancestral homes

"The Houses that Sugar Built: Intimate Portraits of Philippine Ancestral Homes," written by both London-based Gina McAdams and international photographer Siobhan Doran, was five years in the making.

One of Doran's images in the book was selected for the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Show in London and she was named Architecture Photographer of the Year at the Prix de la Photographie Paris Exhibition for her "Sala Mayor" series from the same book.

The book, sponsored by SM Prime Chairman Hans Sy, was launched at McAdam's family ancestral mansion in Molo, Iloilo City which was purchased by the SM Group