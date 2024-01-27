Bataan gears up for fish production

BAGAC, Bataan — The Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources marked a significant step towards boosting fish production in Bataan with the groundbreaking ceremony for a Legislated Multi-Purpose Marine Hatchery in Barangay Quinawan on Friday.

The ceremony, led by BFAR Region 3 Director Wilfredo Cruz on behalf of National Director, Atty. Demosthenes R. Escoto, celebrated the fruition of a project envisioned under Republic Act 11912, establishing a dedicated marine hatchery facility in the province.

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., in a message conveyed by DA RFO 3 Regional Executive Director Crispulo G. Bautista Jr., commended the collaborative efforts of the Provincial Government, the local government of Bagac, BFAR, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources — CENRO in bringing the project to life.

He also acknowledged the crucial role of SHAREMAX Holdings Inc. in donating the one-hectare land where the hatchery will rise.

With a budget of P30 million, the hatchery aims to address the critical need for fingerlings in Bataan’s aquaculture industry. It is poised to become the primary source of milkfish fry, sea bass fry, giant freshwater prawn seedstocks, and even high-value species like pompano, grouper and red snapper.