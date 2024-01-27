Bagong Pilipinas rally is for 'empowering the Filipino' - PCO

“We are talking about empowering the Filipino at its very core.”

This is how Presidential Communications Office Director Cris Villonco described the purpose of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign kickoff rally, Sunday, 28 January.

Villonco, who was at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, defended that the rally is not part of Charter Change or the People's Initiative being pushed by some quarters as critics of the Marcos administration claimed.

“As part of the event and the one overseeing the event, I can assure that is not the case," Villonco said.

She added that the essence and significance of Bagong Pilipinas deserves to be publicized.

“We need to make this big, we need to make this loud…We need to spread as fast as possible because we deserve this, we need this, and we need everybody’s help,” Villonco explained.

“An idea as big as this deserves an event as big as this,” PCO Undersecretary Gerard Baria, said at the same forum.

Baria said the Bagong Pilipinas campaign is an activity spearheaded by the Executive Department.

"This is the Executive Department’s way of showing its commitment that it will do its job…There are no other reasons. Charter change is within the territory of Congress; it is not part of the responsibilities of the Executive. The focus tomorrow will be specifically for Bagong Pilipinas…to communicate the government’s commitments to level up services,” Baria explained.

The Marcos administration in July last year unveiled the Bagong Pilipinas as "the overarching theme" that can be seen as a "brand of governance and leadership, which calls for deep and fundamental transformation in all sectors of society and government."

In today's kick-off, the two PCO officials said the public will be able to avail of different government services when they attend the "Bagong Pilipinas" kick-off rally at the Quirino Grandstand.

A "Serbisyo Fair" would cater to the "thousands of Filipinos expected to attend" the event. However, those wishing to avail of the services must register at bagongpilipinastayo.com.

During the fair, pre-identified beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation of the Department of Social Welfare and Development will receive payouts.

The Government Service Insurance System will provide eCard enrollment, verification of record, loan application, and housing programs, while the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation will provide registration and enrollment services along with its information dissemination and other benefits.

Civil registration services will also be provided by the Philippine Statistics Authority along with the Philippine Identification System Registration and the ePhilID Issuance, and the National Bureau of Investigation will provide issuance of clearance, free of charge for first-time job seekers.

The Pag-IBIG Fund will provide membership registration services, multi-purpose loan applications, claims applications, housing loan program, modified Pag-Ibig 2 special savings program, HEAL Program, and inquiries on other benefits and programs.

The Social Security System will assist with online transactions, claims inquiries, and claims and record verification.

Philippine National Police will provide services such as issuing the License to Own and Possess Firearm. They will also issue police clearances (free for first-time job seekers), drug tests, neuropsychiatric tests, a notary and gun safety seminar, and help and recruitment desks.

The Professional Regulatory Commission will provide exam applications, petitions for change of status/correction, Continuing Professional Development and Continuing Professional Development Accreditation System, and other online transaction assistance.

The PRC will also provide services that need appointments, such as the PRC ID renewal, PRC ID and Board of Certificate, Passing and Board Rating Authenticity, and Certificate of Good Standing and Board Rating Issuance.

According to the PCO, the Bagong Pilipinas rally is a "social mobilization event" that allows individual voices to "resonate with the collective aspiration for a more stable, comfortable, and secure future."

"The rally aims to ignite hope and inspire participation in building a better Philippines through collective action," it said.