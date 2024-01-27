Army confirms 9 terrorists involved in Marawi blast killed in Lanao del Sur

The Philippine Army on Saturday confirmed the death of nine members of the Dawlah Islamiyah terrorist organization involved in the bombing of Dimaporo gymnasium inside the Mindanao State University in Marawi City.

Army Public Affairs chief, Col. Louie Dema-ala, said the operating troops from the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion, under the 103rd Infantry (Haribon) Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division engaged in a series of firefight with heavily armed Dawlah Islamiya members from Thursday to Friday this week, in Barangay Tapurong, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

“The Army troops were able to neutralize nine local terrorist members and recovered eight high-powered firearms. Neutralized individuals were identified as perpetrators of the fatal MSU bombing on December 3, 2023,” Dema-ala told reporters.

Four soldiers were hurt during the encounters, which were triggered by the military’s internal security operations.

Dema-ala said the soldiers were immediately transported to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City “to acquire urgent medical attention.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the four soldiers who sustained injuries during the said operation. We remain committed to ensuring their swift recovery,” Dema-ala said.