6 illegal recruitment agencies stopped operations in 2023—DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers announced on Saturday that they had shut down six illegal recruitment agencies in 2023, noting that the majority of them were closed toward the end of the year.

In an interview, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said they had closed four agencies in a span of four months

"For the last four months, we have four. For 2023, six," Cacdac said.

Since the time late Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople who assumed office in July 2022, a total of 14 agencies have been closed down.

"That includes the one we closed down in Quezon City. This is an indication of our determination to suppress illegal recruitment that has since become rampant," Cacdac added.

Cacdac mentioned the closure order issued on Tuesday for a Quezon City travel agency, accused of engaging in illegal recruitment activities. Complaints from multiple applicants state that Legal Connect Travel Consultancy demands fees ranging from P200,000 to P380,000 for positions in Italy and Malta.

"Perhaps they are only acting, pretending that they have no idea of their illegal acts. But it is stated in the law that 'Ignorance of the law excuses no one," Cacdac said.

Meanwhile, Cacdac noted that the Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital in Pampanga is in the process of hiring 200 personnel.

The agency had committed to enhancing both facilities and staffing following Senator Raffy Tulfo's critique of its poor service.