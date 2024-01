LATEST

2024 World slasher cup kickoff

LOOK: Dante Andal and James Uy hold a rooster during the presscon for the first edition of the 2024 World Slasher Cup at Gateway Mall, Araneta City, Cubao, QC on Saturday, 27 January 27. Also gracing the event are Miss Globe 2023 second runner-up Ana Lakrini, Bb. Pilipinas 2023 first runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson and Bb. Pilipinas second runner-up Atasha Reign Parani. | (Photos / Analy Labor)