143 cyber arrest warrants served

The Anti-Cybercrime Group of the Philippine National Police, or PNP-ACG, reminded social media enthusiasts to be circumspect when posting and sharing posts after it served around 143 arrest warrants in 2024.

PNP-ACG director Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia said this resulted in the arrest of all of those slapped with cyber libel charges across the country.

“The triumph in warrant service is credited to meticulous investigations, which significantly heightened the possibility of locating the suspects. Additionally, the seamless collaboration among various agencies plays a vital role in ensuring the successful execution of the warrant,” he added.

Hernia also reminded netizens to be responsible in posting on their social media accounts as there are legal consequences. Several personalities, including popular vloggers, also became the subject of cyber libel arrests.

He said the PNP-ACG has been very active in information dissemination and other awareness programs in order to promote more mindful online behaviors.

“For those involved in cyber libel violations, the PNP-ACG advice is simple: Understand the legal consequences, think before posting, respect other’s privacy, educate yourself on online laws, seek legal advice if unsure, and continue to contribute to a positive online culture,” said Hernia.

“Remember, responsible online behavior is key to maintaining a healthy digital environment,” he added.