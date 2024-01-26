UST holds groundbreaking ceremony for UST-WiTBIRin

The University of Santo Tomas marked a significant milestone on 26 January 2024, with the groundbreaking ceremony of the UST Dr. William T. Belo Interdisciplinary Research Institute at UST Santa Rosa.

Commencing with a solemn Opening Prayer led by Rev. Fr. Maximo P. Gatela, the program showcased patriotism through the Philippine National Anthem.

Rev. Fr. Jannel N. Abogado, Vice Rector for Research and Innovation, emphasized the importance of pursuing research that resonates with people, intertwining charity with science for societal impact.

“We must pursue research that matters to the people” and “add charity to science then science will be useful,” he added. “The groundbreaking of UST Dr. William T. Belo Interdisciplinary Research Instititute will aid us as a university in implenting us to impact the lives of people and society.”

Very Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang, Rector of the University of Santo Tomas, described the ceremony as symbolizing the "fulfillment of hope and dreams" and a legacy transcending generations.

He envisioned UST Santa Rosa as not just a smart city but the "smartest city in Luzon," a beacon of change in the Calabarzon region, fostering the continuous evolution of science, technology, and other fields.

Sustainability, accessibility, inclusion, and equipability were emphasized as guiding principles towards a future of boundless discoveries.

The project's design, presented by JSLA Architects, embodies a modern interpretation with "symmetry, balance, and proportion," reflecting enduring knowledge.

A video showcased the entire institute, followed by a message from Dr. William T. Belo, Founder of Wilcon Depot Inc., expressing the excitement and anticipation accompanying every groundbreaking rite.

The ceremony concluded with the Rite of Blessing and Burying of the Time Capsule, accompanied by the UST Hymn, signifying the institution's commitment to advancing knowledge and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come.