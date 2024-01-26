Teaming up towards solid maritime sector

The vast archipelago of the Philippines relies heavily on a robust maritime industry, with over 98 percent of inter-island trade and millions of passengers traversing its waters daily. Recognizing the sector’s crucial role in the nation’s economic and social well-being, the Maritime Industry Authority, or MARINA, and the Embassy of France recently joined forces to explore avenues for collaboration and propel the industry to new heights.

On a recent visit to MARINA Administrator Sonia Malaluan, French Ambassador Marie Fontanel underscored the significance of legislative advancements in driving growth within the country’s shipbuilding, ship repair, and ship registry sectors.

This focus aligns with MARINA’s current legislative agenda, with several bills pending in the House of Representatives aimed at revitalizing these crucial segments.

Among the proposed legislation are amendments to Republic Act 9295, the Domestic Shipping Development Act, and the establishment of a comprehensive Ship Registry Act. These initiatives, along with proposed reforms to the Maritime Industry Act and the introduction of a dedicated Shipbuilding Development Act, hold immense potential for streamlining processes, attracting investments, and fostering a more competitive maritime landscape.

Beyond legislative reforms, the meeting delved into the transformative potential of digitization.

Malaluan highlighted MARINA’s ongoing digitization project, emphasizing its ability to streamline frontline services and enhance maritime safety through improved enforcement of regulations.

This emphasis resonates with France’s own commitment to innovation, paving the way for potential knowledge-sharing and technological collaborations in the future.

The discussion further touched upon the invaluable contributions of the French Maritime Expert currently providing technical assistance to MARINA.

Recognizing the expertise and insights offered, the agency requested a possible extension of the expert’s deployment, solidifying the fruitful partnership between the two nations.

Collaboration extended beyond technical assistance, with both parties exploring avenues for broader engagement.

Peer review mulled

The potential for a Peer Review of the Philippine shipbuilding, ship repair, and ship recycling, or SBSR, sector by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, was explored, offering valuable insights and benchmarking opportunities for further development.

Additionally, the possibility of hosting a “2nd Phl-French Maritime Technical Cooperation Day” during the upcoming 9th PHILMARINE event in June 2024 was warmly received, solidifying the commitment to ongoing knowledge exchange and collaboration.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of a draft Memorandum of Agreement, or MOA, for review and further discussion. This document, once finalized, will serve as a roadmap for future cooperative endeavors, outlining specific areas of collaboration and paving the way for tangible advancements in the maritime industry.

The Philippines and France, bound by historical ties and a shared vision for maritime excellence, have embarked on a collaborative journey to propel the industry forward.

With a focus on legislative reforms, digitization, technical expertise exchange, and knowledge-sharing, this partnership holds immense promise for a strengthened maritime sector, capable of navigating the challenges and capitalizing on the immense opportunities that lie ahead.