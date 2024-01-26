Taiwan allows multiple re-entry visas for OFWs

Filipinos working in Taiwan are now eligible to apply for multiple re-entry visas, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office said Tuesday.

Citing a report from the Migrant Workers’ Office in Kaohsiung, MECO chairman Silvestre H. Bello III said it is now possible after Taiwan immigration authorities relaxed the reentry of foreign workers into its territory.

“We are very pleased with this latest development that will ease the burden on our OFWs,” Bello said in a statement.

“This means savings in terms of time and money in the processing of travel documents to Taiwan for our workers,” he added.

Multiple entry visas allow individuals to enter Taiwan more than once until the indicated validity date.

He noted that more than 150,000 overseas Filipino workers in the self-governed island are expected to benefit from the new policy.

According to Director David Des Dicang of the Migrant Workers’ Office, overseas Filipino workers who want to avail of the multiple re-entry visa must inform their manpower agencies, or brokers at least three weeks before the scheduled departure.

Dicang said this is to give them ample time for the replacement of their Taiwan Resident Certificate, or ARC, which will indicate entitlement to multiple re-entry visas.

“Such reentry permit is for multiple uses, and its validity period shall not exceed the validity period of the ARC,” he said.

“If the work permit is canceled, the reentry permit is also deemed canceled,” he added.

He reminded OFWs to strictly observe the period of return to Taiwan, as extended vacations may lead to Absence Without Leave (AWOL) and may result in the cancellation of their Work Permit/ARC and prevent their reentry into Taiwan.

The new rules amended several provisions of Taiwan’s immigration regulations for the stay and residence of foreigners.

Previously, foreigners who were working in Taiwan and were covered by the Employment Service Act were not eligible to apply for multiple reentry permits.

“But due to considerations and to safeguard the rights of foreign workers, the regulations have been relaxed,” Dicang said.

The new rules, which have also streamlined the process for OFWs, will take effect this month, he added.