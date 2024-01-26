Seven missing in Palawan; search in progress

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — Authorities in Palawan have initiated a search and rescue mission for seven individuals, who were reported missing since 25 January after departing from an island barangay en route to Araceli town on the mainland.

The individuals, identified as Roberto Bacolod, Aljon Edar, Jan Paalan, Jackie Paalan, Thomas Vigonte, Roque Lohan, and Alfredo Abad, are feared to have gone adrift towards Roxas municipality due to adverse weather conditions, including strong winds and waves.

Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan, officer-in-charge at the Public Affairs Office of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Palawan, verified the incident's details on Friday. He confirmed that the individuals had departed from Calandagan, an island village, on 24 January and had since become unaccounted for during their voyage.

Responding to the situation, PCG Palawan has joined forces with the Philippine Air Force (PAF), Coast Guard Station North Central Palawan, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to utilize all available resources.

"PCG stations in the Araceli area, along with neighboring barangays, have been placed on heightened alert to optimize the scope of search operations and hasten the discovery of the missing motor banca and its passengers," he said.

"Families of the missing individuals are receiving regular updates, and the involved agencies are working tirelessly to ensure swift and effective search and rescue operations," Gabayan added.

Aerial search and rescue operations, he added, are continuing with the Sokol 925 plane from the Philippine Air Force (PAF), while the Coast Guard Station Araceli has deployed maritime assets, including the multi-role response vessel BRP Melchora Aquino.