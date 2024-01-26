Promises in new horizons

A difficult time for the Philippines’ external affairs is a promising one; if you teeter on the edge of losing a friend, you might as well win many alliances.

Among fellow democracies, Philippines got a partner in India, in a friendship sealed with a mutual commitment to international rules-based order and shared interest in peace.

As kindred ties steeped in history hit 75 this year, the Philippines is grist for more than just a cruising ballet with an Indian superdreadnought.

This was the tenor of the conversation in Shangri-La Makati last night among the country’s bewigged society from both sides of the country’s political aisle.

Seventy-five years of Indian Republic, just a kiss shy of a few months before the Philippines and India celebrate the diamond anniversary of their shared journey in November.

It merits with it the confidence in more pompous investments in a partner who has essentially helped it see through the birth pains in the making of the world’s largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy.

Over a few odes to India’s cultural import, ambassador Shambhu Kumaran was easy on the ears about what’s to anticipate, as if it’s 2022 and Prime Minister Modi and President Marcos were corresponding thoughts on the hotline.

India’s expanded developmental partnership with the Philippines sits well with Mr. Marcos’ own major precedences: agriculture, health and pharmaceutical, fintech, digital governance, where Mr. Modi has had many successes in transforming India.

Defense and security cooperation is uppermost, granted the universally acknowledged objective for a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“As a fellow democracy, an Asian partner and as a dynamic economy, our relations with the Philippines are of enormous importance to us in India,” Mr. Kumaran said. “From our ever-closer political dialogue, to our growing trade and investment ties, to our deepening developmental partnership cutting across vital sectors [such as health, agriculture, finance and infrastructure], to our dynamic engagement in defense and security and to the vibrancy of our cultural interactions, India and the Philippines have never been as close as we are today.”

India is working on the agenda of its visionary leadership, and Mr. Kumaran is poised, in the most dynamic phase of the two countries’ bilateral engagement, to make it happen.