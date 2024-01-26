PLDT Home revolutionizes connectivity by making cutting-edge WiFi 6 Mesh tech accessible to more Filipino homes

A new year has come, and it brings with it new innovations that help the world expand and evolve through digital technology. Filipino households have now become smarter and more interconnected – exploring tech tools to help them keep up with the increasing demands for internet for their productivity, connectivity, entertainment, and security needs.

A common sight at home these days involves working professionals on their laptop, attending video conferences and downloading large files, while young ones studying remotely and collaborating online on projects in real-time. After all the important work is done, everyone unwinds by streaming their favorite videos and music or playing their online games while hoping without the dreaded lags. Last but not the least, as the family remains occupied the entire day, they find peace of mind knowing that their home, property, and even pets are secured with smart security measures in place, enabling easy monitoring.

All these activities across the home require a lot of bandwidth, and in most cases, standard routers are not enough to ensure robust WiFi coverage for the entire house. This is where the revolutionary WiFi Mesh System comes into play. A WiFi Mesh system is designed to complement fiber modems, delivering strong WiFi signals in areas of the home that the modem alone cannot reach. It creates a stronger wireless network by blanketing the areas, allowing WiFi to penetrate every nook and cranny of the house. Given the heavy reliance on strong connectivity at home, WiFi Mesh has evolved from being a mere convenience to an absolute necessity.