Meralco donation backs public school programs

The Manila Electric Co., or Meralco, the country’s largest power distributor, has mobilized its units to collaborate with several public schools for programs that aim to empower and build a sustainable future.

The company said Tuesday that its local retail electricity supplier, MPower, and social development arm, One Meralco Foundation, or OMF, donated P1.5 million for seven public schools that would benefit over 15,000 elementary students.

The amount will cover the provision of printing equipment, hygiene supplies, reusable water bottles, and school kits in selected schools located in Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Pampanga and Zambales.

The two units have been working together since 2015 on the annual back-to-school program.

School electrification program

Along with other partners, MPower and OMF have conducted school electrification programs in off-grid locations, built nine kindergarten classrooms, and conducted back-to-school programs.

MPower first vice president and head Redel M. Domingo underscored that their collaboration with OMF is rooted in their shared pursuit of building a more sustainable and brighter future for Filipinos.

“MPower has always looked for opportunities to give back to our communities. Teaming up with OMF has allowed us to make meaningful partnerships with our customers which have achieved synergistic outcomes that benefit schools, communities, and the environment. We thank OMF for being an avenue for us to engage in endeavors that go beyond business,” Domingo said.

For his part, OMF president and meralco chief corporate social responsibility officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao recognized the transformative impact of their collaboration with MPower on the Kinder Classroom Project, which has benefited over 4,000 students from five school beneficiaries in Malabon, Bulacan, Laguna and Cavite from 2015 to 2019.

“One Meralco Foundation’s partnership with MPower continues to grow and prosper as we aspire to reach more communities and put a bigger investment in the future of young Filipinos. We hope that these will translate to inclusive growth and build a brighter future for young Filipinos,” Tarayao said.